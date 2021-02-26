In the eyes of Rabbi Daniel Utley, the Texas Jewish community made it through the historic winter storms, freezing temperatures, and an energy and water crisis as it has in other recent struggles – by relying upon strong neighborly relationships.
“The biggest struggle has been the unknown of what has been taking place throughout the last week,” Utley, a 2001 Beachwood High School graduate who is youth rabbi at Temple Emanu-El in Dallas, told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 22. “Everyone knew ahead of time that we would be getting some cold and snowy weather, and we had time to prepare and go to the grocery store. But, we didn’t know it was also going to affect the state’s power situation.”
Since he moved to Texas in July 2016 to take a position at the congregation, Utley, 38, said he had never experienced challenges as the community has faced in the last year – starting with the COVID-19 pandemic, the major tornado that ripped through the Lone Star State in October 2020 and now the winter storms.
But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the dangerous weather the community saw last October, Temple Emanu-El was well-equipped to be of assistance to its congregation of 2,600 families and the wider Dallas community, Utley said. The temple was founded in 1875 as the first Reform congregation in North Texas and is one of the largest Jewish congregations in the South.
Feeling “well-prepared to deal with mass disruption in our community,” he said the congregation was able to reach out to almost 600 of its most vulnerable community members to see if they needed help, including the elderly, shut-ins, those who live alone and families with newborns. This ranged from getting meals to them, coordinating travel to warming centers, to just hearing their worries.
“At the same time, we were contacted by one of our social justice partners in a neighborhood nearby called Vickery Meadow, which has a lot of multi-family apartments in a community made up mostly of immigrants and refugees,” he said. “We’ve been very involved there for several years, and we got a call from one of our members who runs an organization called Literacy Achieves. Many of those apartments had no power or water, so we helped set up a warming center at Literacy Achieves to get through the week.”
Utley lives in Dallas with his wife, Rachel, and three children. Though they didn’t lose power at home, he said the synagogue did on and off, with a majority of the member families losing power and heat ranging from a few hours to a couple of days. While most of that has been restored, the synagogue’s religious and community services were suspended for an entire week, including office hours.
Utley grew up in Beachwood and South Euclid, and celebrated his bar mitzvah at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, where his mother still works. Before moving to Los Angeles and graduating from the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in May 2016, he worked in several capacities in the Cleveland Jewish community, including as program director at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood from 2006 to 2010.
On Feb. 18, the Jewish Federations of North America, partnering with the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas and the large intermediate federations, mobilized to help deliver 1,000 Shabbat packages and kosher hot meals throughout Dallas and Houston.
As part of this initiative, JFNA’s emergency committee, a volunteer group that allocates emergency funds to address disaster relief, opened a national mailbox to allow additional contributions to flow to communities in Texas and elsewhere hit by the freezing weather.
Utley said this is an example of the “neighborly love” in Dallas and throughout the Texan Jewish community, but also highlights other community inequities.
“These situations continue to highlight the economic inequality that we have in our society as a whole, and that it is so much easier for people in privilege to get through something like this, as opposed to someone just starting their life here or someone living in a disadvantaged neighborhood,” he said. “It’s about managing the needs of social justice and shoring up our local services. And it is a reminder of the larger picture of advocacy that is needed in our state.”
But that is what also speaks to the fundamental nature of what Judaism is all about, Utley said, which is looking after each other and those in need, no matter who they are.
“Many of our congregants at the temple view it as a place where they can reach out when any struggle comes, whether it is job loss, illness, death in the family or mental health,” he said. “We prioritize that, and I think that is why so many members are involved in the community. We are there to care for each other. It brings us closer together as a Jewish community.”