Due to severe weather across the country, some COVID-19 vaccine shipments coming directly from Pfizer and Moderna to Ohio could be delayed by one to two days.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told residents during a Feb. 16 press conference to check with providers before going to their vaccine appointment as some appointments have been canceled due to the snow.
The 26 shipments from the state to providers were also delayed by two hours today to make time for crews to clear the roads.
DeWine announced the completion of a centralized scheduling system, marking the first phase for launching the system to the public.
The governor initially said the state would be able to launch the system by Feb. 14. He did not indicate when the site will be ready to launch.
The second phase of the launch includes an outreach to vaccine providers to sign up to participate on the website.
The state opted to create its own system instead of using the federal government’s option. Ohio’s system will allow Ohioans to search where to get a vaccine appointment within 20 miles by zip code.
“We know that not everyone has access to the internet, and we have called on our partners, including the Area Agencies on Aging, to help Ohioans navigate appointment scheduling,” DeWine said.
Ohio will host virtual town halls with health leaders directed at different populations to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. The town halls will be available at coronavirus.ohio.gov/townhall and the Ohio Department of Health’s social media pages.
The town halls will be at the following dates:
- Monday, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m. – African American Ohioans
- Tuesday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m. – Hispanic/Latino Ohioans
- Monday, March 1, 6:30 p.m. – Asian American and Pacific Islander Ohioans
- Tuesday, March 2, 6:30 p.m. – Rural Ohioans
Ohio has had 943,291 total cases of COVID-19 and 16,453 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Feb. 16.
The number of reported cases increased by 2,026 from Feb. 15.
The state remains below the 21-day average of reported cases of 3,351.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 9,654,714. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.2%, with a seven-day moving average of 5%, according to data from Feb. 14.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 59 from Feb. 15. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 48,739 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,949 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 104, with 10 ICU admissions. There are currently 1,566 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 466 are in the ICU, and 303 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 867,627 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 93,069 of the cases, 5,697 hospitalizations and 1,640 deaths.
A total of 1,324,206 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 494,754 Ohioans completed both doses as of Feb. 16.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.