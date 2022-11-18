WKYC health reporter Monica Robins, who writes a monthly health column for the Cleveland Jewish News, received the 2022 Chuck Heaton Award from the Press Club of Cleveland Nov. 16 at The City Club of Cleveland in downtown Cleveland.
She was honored during the Press Club Journalism Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which returned after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
This year’s inductees were Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer, Rick Jackson of Ideastream Public Media and Jim O’Bryan of the Lakewood Observer. The late Michael Heaton of The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com received special recognition. His sister, actress Patricia Heaton, accepted the award via video recording, and Michael Heaton’s nephew, Fletcher Cartwright, accepted in person. One of his three daughters, Sydney Heaton, was in attendance. Read Monica’s columns at Monica’s Health Hub at cjn.org/monicarobins.
Publisher’s note: Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company is a member of the board of Directors of the Press Club of Cleveland.