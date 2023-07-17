Carol Wolf is the new development director of Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike.
Assuming her duties in August, her hiring was announced by Senior Rabbi Joshua Skoff and immediate past president Susan Ratner in a July 3 email sent to the community. Wolf is currently the vice president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s planned giving and endowments.
“We are thrilled to have Carol in this role as we take the next step in the life of our congregation,” Skoff and Ratner said in the email. “We move into the future wanting to empower our members along their individual Jewish journeys, and re-enforcing that special feel of community and participation that is our trademark at Park. We have the most beautiful new campus in Cleveland, a thriving educational and worship calendar, and participation at all levels. We look forward to an exciting year ahead.”
Park Synagogue is at 27500 Shaker Blvd.