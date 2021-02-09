Denise Wolf joined the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation as executive director of the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, effective Jan. 28.
She was previously COO for the J in Tuscon, Ariz., where she oversaw early childhood; children, youth and camping services; health and wellness; special needs services; art and culture; and the day-to-day operations of the agency.
“Denise is a great addition to our JCC and I look forward to working with her,” Melissa Bateman, JCC advisory board chair, said in a news release.
Wolf alos has lived in north central Florida and was the executive director at Congregation B’nai Israel and the executive at The Bridge Center in Mass., a recreational and equine center for individuals with special needs. She began her career at the North Shore JCC as the assistant aquatic director and the youth and camping services director before heading to Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass., for her Master’s Degree. Wolf graduated from University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and adapted physical education.
“Denise is a fantastic addition to our senior management team at the federation,” Andrew Lipkin, CEO of the federation, said in the release.
Wolf has two sons, Jake, 20, who studies at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Ariz., and Cody, 18, who is finishing his senior year of high school.