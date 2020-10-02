The Cleveland Jewish News Foundation received funding from Beachwood residents Clifford and Linda Wolf to establish a new student internship for the Cleveland Jewish News.
The Wolfs said they created the Linda and Clifford Wolf Student Intern Fund to help strengthen and expand Jewish unity in the community.
“With one foot in Orthodoxy and another foot in Conservative Judaism, we see the need of a continuing force in our communities to keep up the mutual respect and ongoing dialog,” the couple said in an email. “Just a few days ago on Yom Kippur, we heard a rabbi speak of the dangers of only listening to one media outlet that may be entrenched in a single political point of view. ... While we agree, certainly this is not limited to media and can apply to ways we look at Judaism for mutual understanding.”
The paid internship will be available to college students attending school in the Northeast Ohio area. Applicants must be enrolled in an undergraduate program with an interest in journalism and/or digital media.
The funding supports one student a year for a 10-week internship program.
“We are most grateful to the CJN for all of their efforts in being more than a Cleveland Jewish periodical with outstanding reporting on news and opinions of Jewish interest,” said the Wolfs, who are members of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, and Heights Jewish Center Synagogue in University Heights. “We appreciate their yeoman continuing efforts in bringing our Jewish community together, despite many differences between the several branches of observance. ... Our hope is that the Linda and Clifford Wolf Student Intern Fund will recruit students to focus and report on our Jewish diversity and unity.”
David Kaufman, Cleveland Jewish News Foundation board chair, said the Wolfs’ contribution came at a time when it would make a significant impact.
“We are excited with the gift from Linda and Cliff Wolf to sponsor an additional intern for the Jewish News,” Kaufman said. “The internship program helps the CJN along with giving young talent the experience they need. Two of the three missions of the Foundation are to educate the communities we serve and funding the CJN internships. In these changing times in the publishing world, this type of internship is rare and badly needed.”
David R. Hertz II, Cleveland Jewish Publication Company board chair, said the funding will help the CJPC continue its mission of keeping the community up-to-date during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Like many institutions, the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company is facing a number of challenges during the pandemic,” Hertz said. “Our connection to the Jewish community is an unshakable foundation and a source of strength. The generosity of Clifford and Linda Wolf at this time is a moving example of that connection and will allow the CJPC to expand our service to the community.”
Clifford Wolf, who is a member of the CJN Foundation Board of Directors, and his wife said they remain confident in the difference their ongoing donation will make, and they look forward to seeing the impact their funded interns will make.
“Is Jewish unity possible? While this problem dates back to the destruction of the Second Temple and before, we have faith in our future Jewish leaders and feel our sponsored Jewish internship towards this objective is a most worthy endeavor,” the Wolfs said. “We also would encourage others in our communities to sponsor, via the wonderful CJN Foundation, other journalistic projects.”
Those interested in applying for the Linda and Clifford Wolf Student Intern Fund should email a cover letter and three writing samples to CJN Managing Editor Bob Jacob at bjacob@cjn.org.