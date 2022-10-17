A local family and its foundation donated $1.5 million to create a new endowed chair at University Hospitals to advance cardiovascular care and research.
Jane S. and James B. Wolf, Jr., and the Wolf Family Foundation recently created the Daniel I. Simon, MD, Chair in Cardiovascular Excellence, in recognition of the commitment, care and leadership of Dr. Daniel Simon, president, academic and external affairs, and University Hospitals chief scientific officer, and the Ernie and Patti Novak Distinguished Chair in Health Care Leadership, according to a news release.
“Jim and I have known Dan since he first came to Cleveland in 2006,” Jane Wolf said in the release. “Over the years, we have developed a close relationship with him as our friend and physician. Dan epitomizes UH’s mission of to heal, to teach, to discover. We are pleased to provide a chair at UH that will always honor his contributions to health care and our community.”
A dedication event for the position was held Oct. 12, featuring the inaugural appointee of the chair, Dr. Eiran Z. Gorodeski.
The new position will allow Gorodeski to concentrate on developing cardiovascular innovations, the release stated. He will continue serving as medical director for the advanced heart failure and transplant center, and the James and Angela Hambrick Center for Cardiac Recovery at University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute.
During the ceremony, Gorodeski spoke about the inspiration he drew from his grandfather and father, who were both physicians, his mother and aunts who were nurses, and the challenges of immigrating with his family from Israel to Cleveland in the 1980s. He completed his medical training at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and Cleveland Clinic, the release stated.
“An endowed chair is the most prestigious honor an academic institution can bestow on a faculty member,” Gorodeski, who is a member of Beachwood Kehilla and Green Road Synagogue, both in Beachwood, stated in the release. He is also the grandson of Holocaust survivors. “It is difficult to describe in words the gratitude and great sense of responsibility I feel.”
Simon said in the release, “It was a great honor to care for Jane and Jim as patients, and I am humbled by their generosity in creating this chair in my name. Eiran is a caring physician, determined researcher and wonderful friend. His values and talents exemplify exactly what I would imagine for a chair in my name.”