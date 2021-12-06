At Jewish Family Service Association’s 146th annual meeting on Dec. 2, the organization installed Pepper Pike resident Renny Wolfson as its next board chair.
Before retirement, Wolfson founded a chain of nursing homes and residential care facilities. He told the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 3 that working with JFSA in Pepper Pike, where he has been on the board for a few months, is the perfect opportunity for him.
“It’s a great honor and a great challenge,” said Wolfson, who attends services at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike and Solon Chabad in Solon. “I’m following in the footsteps of such distinguished predecessors, so it feels like such a great honor. I’ve spent my personal and professional life serving the most vulnerable people in our community. So, what other organization better epitomizes that aspect? I can use my professional toolbox and my love for the community to do a lot of good.”
Wolfson’s appointment to the three-year term follows the tenure of outgoing board chair Dan Zelman of Moreland Hills, who was first elected to JFSA’s board in 2015.
“He’s a tough act to follow,” Wolfson said. “He’s raised millions of dollars for our new facility. He provided governance and leadership through the pandemic. It’s a real challenge to live up to what he’s accomplished. I think the most important thing is to meet and respond to what the community needs in aging. That is right in my sweet spot, especially as it relates to dementia.”
Wolfson said most senior communities struggle with dementia care, but JFSA has drawn on lessons learned from its Care at Home program and group homes for elderly and disabled adults. He said JFSA recently received a $1 million grant from the United States Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Community Living, and there are plans to spearhead a dementia planning and service program.
“It’s about educating the community on how to deal with this,” Wolfson said. “It’s as if a program on a topic very important to me has been teed up for me.”
The first thing on his agenda is to spend time with all of JFSA’s service divisions, Wolfson said, including their group homes, as well as developing programs for individuals with disabilities.
“I also want to work with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland to identify the priorities and create solutions for community needs for the elderly and disabled,” he said. “It’s about being a liaison – and getting myself oriented to everything JFSA does and begin to communicate that to the wider community.”
As he prepares to get started in the new role, Wolfson couldn’t say enough good things about the organization – and all of the work it aims to do in the community, including fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
“JFSA has a multitude of services to help people face life’s challenges,” he said. “It’s a hopeful place, and I want people to know there are multiple ways we can provide services to them. I also want to say – get vaccinated. We have vaccination clinics made possible by incredible donations from the community. Let’s get finished with COVID.”