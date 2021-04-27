The Bert L. and Iris S. Wolstein Center mass COVID-19 vaccination site will remain open for an additional three or four weeks, closing May 31 or June 7, Gov. Mike DeWine announced April 27.
In addition, DeWine said, the vaccination site is open for walk-ins.
DeWine also announced people will not have to quarantine if they are exposed to virus after being vaccinated.
“As of today, 4.6 million Ohioans have had their first vaccine; 3.6 million of our citizens have had their final dose.” DeWine said at a press conference at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University in downtown Cleveland, where he also spent time meeting people who were getting vaccinated.
“Ohioans who today have been fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine if they have been exposed to someone with COVID,” DeWine said. “You’re not going to have to be quarantined if you’ve been vaccinated.”
DeWine said the decision to allow people not to quarantine who have been vaccinated and subsequently exposed to COVID-19 was made by Ohio officials.
“I don’t think too many states have made this,” DeWine said. “The most gut-wrenching cases were with young people. … We are informed by what the CDC says but ultimately this decision is made by Ohioans, Ohio officials.”
Cleveland State University President Harlan Sands thanked DeWine and all those who staff the clinic.
“Our clinic has operated incredibly smoothly,” Sands said, adding that feedback has been positive. He credited the “friendliness and warmth” of volunteers and workers.
DeWine said nearly 40% of the state’s residents have received the vaccine.
The Wolstein Center opened in mid-March and offered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in its first three weeks and the second In weeks four through six. The Pfizer vaccine will continue to be offered in the seventh and eighth weeks. It’s undetermined which vaccine will be offered in the ninth week. Pfizer’s vaccine will again be given in weeks 10 and 11. The site will remain open a 12th week only depending on whether the vaccine used in week nine requires a second dose.
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is a single-dose vaccine, and if that vaccine is offered in the ninth week, the center will close after week 11.
DeWine said there are more than 1,900 vaccination clinics in Cuyahoga County.
Terry Allan, Cuyahoga County health commissioner, said that 95% of doctors who have been offered the vaccine have opted to take the vaccine.
The governor said there are video segments produced by Community Centers for the Deaf now available made by the Ohio Department of Health that are targeted to people who are deaf and hard of hearing. Those video segments, which present information in American Sign Language, will be available on the department of health website.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted spoke about the economic planks of the governor’s budget package, including training and education for unemployed adults and for students.
As Cleveland prepares host to the NFL Draft April 29 through May 1, DeWine said organizations, such as the NFL, are making decisions about the behavior of their patrons.
“There are situations where organizations like the NFL are making decisions,” he said, later adding it is not for the government to place pressure on businesses and organizations to determine policy.