Anyone 18 and older will be able to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from May 11 to May 17 at Cleveland State University's mass vaccination clinic.
The Wolstein Center will accept walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments can also be booked online at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH.
The clinic will continue to offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 16 or older through May 10, according to a news release from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office. Second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered beginning May 18 for those who received their first doses of the vaccine at the Wolstein Center in late April and early May.
The mass vaccination dates are as followed:
- Tuesday, March 16 - Monday, April 5: Pfizer first doses
- Tuesday, April 6 - Monday, April 26: Pfizer second doses
- Tuesday, April 27 - Monday, May 10: Pfizer first doses
- Tuesday, May 11 - Monday, May 17: Johnson & Johnson single doses
- Tuesday, May 18 - Monday, May 31: Pfizer second doses
The clinic may extend beyond May 31 if demand for vaccine in a mass vaccination setting warrants that the clinic continue, according to the release.
U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot late April 23, after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot. DeWine announced later that night that vaccine providers in Ohio can resume use of the J&J vaccine.
The Wolstein Center is located at 2000 Prospect Avenue in Cleveland.