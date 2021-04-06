A 2.2.-acre site in Cleveland’s Warehouse District is being studied for potential development, with longtime landowners and local developer Scott Wolstein in talks about potential development.
Wolstein, CEO of the Wolstein Group, told the Cleveland Jewish News April 1 in an email conversations are in their very early stages with Magellan Development Group, a Chicago-based developer of high rises, for a potential mixed-use project from between West 3rd and West 4th streets, stretching north from St. Clair Avenue. The site includes parking lots and two buildings controlled by Weston Inc., Warrensville-Heights based privately held industrial property owner and development company.
Even though the venture is being explored, Wolstein said “projects of this scale take time to put together” and that he didn’t have much more to say about what the project may entail.
But should the project come to fruition, Wolstein said the proposed site has potential.
“I think this is a very strategic site and I think it is potentially highly synergistic with the Sherwin-Williams proposed headquarters and the ultimate repurposing of the site of the police station and jail,” he said in the email. “We are excited about the prospects, but we are very early in the planning process.”
The Sherwin-Williams Co. proposed new headquarters development is slated to begin later this year just west of Public Square between St. Clair and Superior avenues.