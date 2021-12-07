An 85-year-old Chagrin Falls woman was killed in a Dec. 3 car accident following a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Solon, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office.
Sally Schultz died in the three-vehicle crash in which she was a passenger.
“A (Solon) patrol officer observed a blue 2012 Ford Fusion traveling east on Solon Road near Erico Drive,” according to a Dec. 3 news release from Solon police.”
The Ford Fusion had been entered as stolen from Cleveland. After confirming the information through dispatch, the officer attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle.
“The vehicle fled east on Solon Road,” the Dec. 3 release read.
“The pursuit continued into the Village of Bentleyville and Chagrin Falls,” according to a Dec. 6 news release updating information. “The Solon officer lost sight of the suspect vehicle and terminated his pursuit. The stolen vehicle then returned to the city of Solon westbound on Solon Road after being pursued by a neighboring police agency.”
“A Solon officer deployed Stop Sticks,” according to the Dec. 6 release. “The suspect vehicle lost control and caused a crash with two other vehicles.”
“A 19-year-old Berea man and a 20-year-old Cleveland man were taken into custody and transported to local hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening,” according to the Dec. 3 release.
“Both drivers of the other two vehicles, a 37-year-old North Bloomfield man and an 89-year-old Chagrin Falls man, were transported to local hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening,” according to the Dec. 3 release.
Schultz, a passenger, was initially transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the Dec. 3 release.
“A registration check on the officer’s mobile data terminal originally alerted the officer that the vehicle was stolen,” the Dec. 3 release read. “A loaded handgun was recovered immediately after the incident. Charges are pending the results of further investigation.”
Solon police Lt. Bill Vajdich said Dec. 7 no further information would be released immediately.