Gloria Lewis, 82, of East Cleveland was killed following a two-vehicle accident with the Unger’s Kosher Bakery and Food Shop delivery van May 25, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The accident took place at the intersection of Mayfield and Taylor roads in Cleveland Heights at 11:44 a.m.
Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said she had little information about the accident and has since said the accident could take months to investigate, pending toxicology test results on the victim.
The woman was transported to University Hospitals’ trauma center in Cleveland, where she died, following treatment at the scene by firefighters.
Mecklenburg did not release the name of the van driver pending investigation by the Eastside Departments Group Enforcement accident investigation unit.
Mecklenburg said the 2012 Ford Transit van was traveling northbound on Taylor Road through the intersection, while the 2008 Chevrolet Impala Lewis was driving was traveling southbound on Taylor Road and turning left, or eastbound, on Mayfield Road prior to the collision.
Photos of the scene released by the Cleveland Heights Law Department show the van had front-end damage and damage to the driver’s side just behind the driver’s door. Damage on the car was on the front end and passenger’s side as well as the passenger’s rear corner of the vehicle.
One photo shows a gloved hand holding a bottle of Mudslide inside one of the vehicles. Mecklenburg said she did not know which vehicle that photo was taken in or where the bottle had been found.
The driver of the van, a male, was transported to MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to John Bryan, Cleveland Heights assistant fire chief.