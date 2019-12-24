University Heights police were searching for a 37-year-old Warrensville Heights woman after a person was stabbed and a fire was set Dec. 20 in the Huntington Green Apartments at 2175 Kerwin Road.

The incident was called in at 1:11 p.m. as a fire alarm at Unit 307 in the five-story building.

A 23-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the apartment by firefighters responding to the scene. The victim “appeared to have numerous lacerations and stab wounds,” according to a Dec. 21 media release from University Heights Police Chief Dustin Rogers.

The woman was transported to the hospital.

“A 37-year-old female suspect, known to the victim, is suspected to have assaulted the victim for an extended period throughout the day at the apartment,” the chief wrote. “The suspect is believed to have attempted to set fire to the apartment before leaving the scene.”

University Heights police were searching for Elvia Ibanez, whose address they listed at 2304 Warrensville Center Road in Warrensville Heights.

Charges against Ibanez were to include attempted aggravated murder, aggravated arson, tampering with evidence.

Those with information are asked to call 216-932-1800.