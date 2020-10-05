Meghann Hennen’s life looked quite different seven months ago.
Her Shaker Heights apartment kitchen wasn’t well stocked with flour, yeast and eggs. Her Instagram wasn’t a slideshow of her homemade baked bread. Her calendar wasn’t filled with orders needing to be prepared, delivered or shipped.
Seven months ago, Hennen didn’t even know how to make challah.
Her baking journey started when Hennen, a full-time toddler teacher at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, needed challah to lead the JCC’s first virtual Shabbat following its temporary closure starting in March.
“I just felt like making my own (challah) rather than going to a store,” said Hennen, a member of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood. “I looked up a recipe, and I’ve been using the recipe and tweaking it a little bit.”
She found herself instantly interested in challah, she said. Hennen started researching and connecting with challah bakers from across the country on social media. She learned about filling or topping the challah with various ingredients, received tips about rising and proofing, and found a new aspect of Judaism to connect to.
“I’m in my mid-to-late 30s trying to have a baby, and reading about how challah has come about in our tradition just really resonated with me, especially at this point in my life,” Hennen said.
It was after she started receiving positive feedback from her husband and the families of her toddler class that Hennen wondered if she could profit from her baking. She posted on social media she was selling her challah, and the orders started pouring in, she said. Just like that, Hennen created Challah at Meg from her kitchen.
She takes orders from her Facebook (@MegsChallah) or Instagram (challah_at_meg) that people have placed using her menu, and she then either delivers the orders if they’re local, or she ships them nationwide. When Hennen worked from home, she made at least 20 to 27 challahs a week, she said. Now that she’s back to full-time work, she limits herself to five or six challahs a day.
Starting Challah at Meg was difficult for her at first, but after working into the groove of things, Hennen feels comfortable in the business.
“Since word-of-mouth and families have spread the word, it’s definitely been becoming more popular and more consistent,” Hennen said. “I have had regular customers for the past six and seven months.
“This is not in my comfort zone at all. My husband was the one who always cooked for us, so over the last couple years, I’ve really just been taking my own twists into the kitchen.”
When it comes to Challah at Meg’s future, Hennen plans to keep an open mind.
“I’m just taking it one day at a time,” Hennen said. “I’m just keeping it small for right now, but if it does gain more opportunity and more interest where I need to expand, then I will look into it.”