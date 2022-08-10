Yochi Rappeport, executive director of Women of the Wall, will speak about the group of Jewish women from Israel and around the world who strive to achieve equal rights in prayer and religious practice, as well as her own journey on Aug. 21 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
Born and raised in Safed, Israel, in an Orthodox community, Rappeport told the Cleveland Jewish News in a call from Israel that she always found it difficult to understand and determine her place in religious practice. As a girl, she attended an all-girls school, where prayer was a large part of the day, but felt incomplete.
“I always felt like, even though I liked going to synagogue and I enjoyed it, I never understood why I didn’t feel connected or that it was 100% my place,” said Rappeport, whose partner, Yoni Zierler, grew up in Cleveland. The couple has two daughters, Golan Noam and Klil Eden, and live in Jerusalem. “The first time I saw something different was when I was in the army.”
Upon turning 18, Rappeport served in the Israel Defense Forces as a commander in the Nativ Military Course. There, she taught Judaism and Zionism to new immigrants and non-Jewish soldiers. During one Shabbat service, she traveled to her base’s synagogue along with 30 other female soldiers.
“There were about three men, maybe,” she recalled. “In a very natural way, one of my friends turned to the men’s section and said she was going to lead. That was the first time I saw that women can participate. It felt beautiful and I understood what was missing in my life – my ability to participate.”
Following a stint as an executive assistant at an Israeli news agency, Rappeport learned about WOW and generally what she calls “sacred feminism,” joining as WOW’s director of education and community outreach in 2016. By 2019, she was named executive director after expanding the group’s educational activities to more than 3,000 people a year, including 2,000 students. WOW is comprised of women from all denominations of Judaism – Orthodox, Reform, Conservative, Masorti, Renewal and Reconstructionist, whose mission is to attain social and legal recognition of their right to wear prayer shawls and read from the Torah at the Western Wall.
But quickly she found she had to pivot as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged worldwide in early 2020, Rappeport said.
“COVID forced us to be on Zoom but for us, it was very crucial because our main activity, of course, is at the Wall,” she said. “We really couldn’t avoid going to the Kotel. What we did was shift to virtual activities because while we fight for women’s rights at the Wall, we also fight for women’s rights in religion and their place in religious life. So, we had a lot of programming that spoke to that empowerment.”
During the pandemic lockdowns, synagogues in Israel would limit the number of people able to come to services, mostly telling women they weren’t allowed to show up “because men needed it more than women,” Rappeport said.
“We wanted to give women the tools to conduct their own services, minyan or space, and gave them the tools that allow them to do so,” she said. “We did things we would’ve never thought of in the past. COVID forced us to be creative and think outside of the box.”
As a mother of two girls, Rappeport said she found out she was pregnant with her first daughter soon after a visit to the Wall turned violent for her group. Her partner asked if she wanted to quit her job for her safety and their baby, but she said she now had to fight harder. That concept is something she hopes to explore during her TTTI talk, she said.
“I will talk about WOW, but I want to talk more about the Kotel as a symbol and how everyone, no matter who they are and where they live, has a place in Israel,” she said. “Our struggle also reflects on larger issues for the sake of Jews across the globe. It’s an absurd struggle, but we want to share there is hope. WOW has accomplished a lot over the years. Sometimes progress may look stagnant, but we are making a change. There is hope, but we need everyone by our side.”