WonderStruck Festival will be held July 8 and July 9 at Lakeland Community College at 7700 Clocktower Drive in Kirtland.
Artists appearing live and in concert include Khalid, Walker Hayes, Nelly, Flo Rida, COIN, Tai Verdes, Chris Lane and Echosmith. There will be 28 acts across three stages.
The festival will have food vendors with vegan and gluten-free options, along with nearly 50 craft vendors.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit wonderstruckfest.com.
Wonderstruck Festival is presented by Elevation Group.