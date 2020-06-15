Stock music
Image by Pexels from Pixabay

The Elevation Group, which hosts the WonderStruck in Cleveland festival and the WonderBus Music and Arts Festival in Columbus, announced the postponement of the two festivals in a statement on June 12.

The WonderStruck in Cleveland festival, formerly known as LaureLive, will be postponed to June 12-13, 2021. The Elevation Group is also planning a second weekend for the Cleveland festival later in 2021.

The WonderBus Music and Arts Festival will be held Aug. 28-29, 2021.

Ticket holders will be contacted directly with options, including a refund for tickets purchased.

The Elevation Group is working to secure many of the artists from this year’s lineup for next year’s festivals, and is working on a virtual event for the end of this summer.

