The Elevation Group, which hosts the WonderStruck in Cleveland festival and the WonderBus Music and Arts Festival in Columbus, announced the postponement of the two festivals in a statement on June 12.
The WonderStruck in Cleveland festival, formerly known as LaureLive, will be postponed to June 12-13, 2021. The Elevation Group is also planning a second weekend for the Cleveland festival later in 2021.
The WonderBus Music and Arts Festival will be held Aug. 28-29, 2021.
Ticket holders will be contacted directly with options, including a refund for tickets purchased.
The Elevation Group is working to secure many of the artists from this year’s lineup for next year’s festivals, and is working on a virtual event for the end of this summer.