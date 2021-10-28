Outdoor contemporary music festivals WonderStruck in Cleveland will take place July 9-10, 2022, and WonderBus Music & Arts Festival will take place Aug. 27-28, 2022, in Columbus.
WonderStruck in Cleveland will take place at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland on 400 acres. WonderBus Music & Arts Festival will take place at the Lawn at CAS on 54 acres adjacent to The Ohio State University campus, Elevation Festivals, the creators, producers and owners of the festivals, announced in a news release.
A limited number of discounted early bird weekend passes and VIP tickets for both festivals are on sale starting at $99. To purchase tickets, visit wonderstruckfest.com and wonderbusfest.com.
The first 200 tickets sold for WonderStruck will receive a free companion ticket to the WonderStruck sneak preview at 8 p.m. Nov. 24 at Grog Shop at 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd. in Cleveland Heights. featuring Northeast Ohio’s Detention, Leah Kate from Los Angeles, The Orphan The Poet from Columbus and an opener to be announced. These acts will also perform at WonderStruck in Cleveland.