A $25 million boutique, multi-family community complex proposed for near the corner of Chagrin Boulevard and Brainard Road in Woodmere may not be moving ahead as the city’s planning and zoning commission recommended village council to not allow rezoning of the site.
The privately-funded project, The Element, is being developed by Activity Capital of Woodmere and RHM Real Estate Group of Lyndhurst. Featuring 89 units, the building would be located south of a CVS drugstore and would act as a transitional buffer between the Chagrin Boulevard retail and office corridor and a nearby residential neighborhood to the south, Activity Capital’s Daryl Kertesz previously told the Cleveland Jewish News.
At the Jan. 10 planning and zoning commission meeting, chair Dave Effron read a statement which indicated the commission was “not in favor” of rezoning the site to a U-2A district to allow of the project, he told the CJN Jan. 11. The site is zoned as a U1 district, a single-family residence district, and U-2 districts are zoned for apartment housing.
The U-2A would be a new district, Effron said, with the developers’ petition stating that all U-2A’s must abut a current commercial district and be bordered on two sides by public right of ways.
READ: Woodmere planning and zoning commission chair Dave Effron’s statement read at the commission’s Jan. 10 meeting.
Kertesz previously told the CJN said the zoning code the village is being asked to adopt “was written specifically for this site alone.”
“After the meeting, it was pretty clear that (the planning and zoning commission) were in the position to be able to write and respond to the request by the petitioners that we were not in favor of the rezoning to create the U-2A zoning area within the village of Woodmere,” Effron said. “At this point, our recommendation goes to the council, and then it is really up to them to say if they’re accepting the planning and zoning commission’s recommendation as is or if they don’t feel our recommendation was in the best interest of the village.”
Woodmere council met Jan. 11 and did not discuss the recommendation, councilman Seth Young told the CJN. He said council has until April to vote, but a date has not yet been set.
Saying the final decision is in the hands of council, Effron added that while he can’t speak for the rest of the planning and zoning commission’s members, it came down to “what would fit well in the village, as opposed to what (the petitioners) were recommending.”
In the village’s master plan that was adopted by council in 2021, it indicates that buildings should “be respectful to existing residential dwellings and reflect the semi-rural feel of residential areas south of Chagrin Boulevard.”
“If the development was scaled back, likely it may be more acceptable to the community,” he said.