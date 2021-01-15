Woodmere Village Council unanimously passed four motions Jan. 13 setting the recall election date for council president Jennifer Mitchell Earley and council members Lisa A. Brockwell, Glenda Todd Miller and Craig D. Wade as Feb. 23.
The special election to recall the council members follows the cancellation of the election originally scheduled for Jan. 19, as previously reported by the Cleveland Jewish News. The first election date was canceled last month when the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections discovered the group behind the push for the four council members’ removal hadn’t submitted sufficient petitions.
The Woodmere Project, a group of residents seeking to recall the council members, has since provided necessary paperwork, resulting in the new recall election.
Attorney Rachel A. Kabb-Effron, Woodmere Project founder and leader, told the CJN in November 2020 that Brockwell, Earley, Miller and Wade were responsible for the village’s lack of a sidewalk on Brainard Road and a current website, as well as pitting new and old residents against each other.
The special election would cost Woodmere $2,500, Earley told the CJN Dec. 7.
The council meeting Jan. 13 had been rescheduled from Jan. 4 after it was determined insufficient notification was given to the public about the meeting. Thus, the meeting Jan. 13 also discussed updates regarding council’s illegal lack of meeting notice.
Council was made aware council clerk Sheryl C. Blakemore hadn’t posted notice of council’s Jan. 4 organizational, finance and legislation meetings at all three required locations prior to the meeting as per the Ohio Open Meetings Act, as previously reported by the CJN.
Per Woodmere’s charter, village council meeting notices are required to be posted at the bulletin board outside the village hall entrance in Woodmere, at the Cuyahoga County Public Library Orange branch in Pepper Pike and the village website, where council updates haven’t been provided consistently in at least seven years, Earley said in an email.
Blakemore had only posted notice of council’s Jan. 4 meetings on the bulletin board, explaining during the Jan. 4 organizational meeting the library employee she usually sends meeting notices to for posting was out of town and that she has never had access to the village website.
The lack of proper meeting notification was described to council by village resident Gerald Carrier through a letter addressed to Blakemore and sent to members of council 20 minutes before the meeting Jan. 4.
Council agreed to cancel all meetings that night because citizens have the ability to take legal action against any public body they believe to have violated Ohio’s Open Meetings Act.
Mayor Benjamin Holbert and Law Director Frank Consolo said they would work to find a solution to the meetings notice issue, namely finding a way to access the village website.
At the rescheduled organizational meeting held before council’s general meeting Jan. 13, Holbert said the village website has been dormant since May 1, 2020, after council voted to suspend payments to the website vendor during a special meeting April 30, 2020. Council said it would revisit the website’s status during an August 2020 meeting, yet that discussion never happened.
Holbert said he consulted outside personal legal counsel when it recently became apparent the website would have to be used for meeting postings. His personal attorney authorized Holbert’s idea to have someone access the website to post notices, but do so without compensation and assurance they would be held harmless should the website be rendered inoperable.
“It is important to note that if the mayor re-engage the vendor – without council approval – it would violate council’s decision,” Holbert said during the meeting.
For both Jan. 13 meetings, a third party was able to post notice on the website.
Council unanimously passed a motion allowing meeting notices be posted on the village website and bulletin board for the rest of 2021, as has been done for years, Consolo said.
Consolo informed council that because the library has been closed due to COVID-19, posting it there “doesn’t make sense.”
“If and when the library reopens, we will post it there,” Consolo said during the meeting.
Holbert will continue to have a third party post meeting notice PDFs on the website, as at the moment, council has no website vendors or contracts under consideration.
“Should we get one, as we’ve been saying for the last several months, then we would take it under consideration,” Earley said. “We would just want a different vendor, which is what we’ve also been saying.”