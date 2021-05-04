Woodmere Village Council is moving forward with its Brainard Road sidewalk construction plan after accepting two grants providing the project’s funding during a council meeting April 14.
The grants will pay for the village’s Chagrin Valley Gateway Pedestrian Trail, which is a walkable, accessible path connecting Woodmere’s Chagrin Boulevard business district to the entire community and neighboring communities. The project will also allow for Woodmere children to be able to safely walk to school in Orange or stay adequately away from the road while waiting for school buses.
“I am beyond thrilled that we will finally be able to get this sidewalk project moving,” Woodmere Mayor Benjamin Holbert said in a news release. “This is a safety project aimed at keeping the citizens of Woodmere and Orange Village safe as they walk through our communities. We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Senator Kenny Yuko, Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown and the people of Woodmere for their support and resilience through the process of getting this project approved.”
The Brainard Road sidewalk issue first saw potential last year when the village received $50,000 from Cuyahoga County’s Community Development Supplemental Grant program and $215,000 from Yuko through the state of Ohio’s Capital Budget. However, four members of council – who were recalled and replaced in early April – rejected the grants and prevented the project from progressing.
Council approved the grants in its first council meeting with the four new members, Waymond Scott, Hilman Lindsey, Seth Young and Nicole Y. Culliver.
“I am grateful to have a voice on council, and I am excited for these necessary projects and initiatives to move forward without hesitation or conflict,” Young, member of Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike and Cleveland Heights, said in the release. “The village of Woodmere deserves a responsive city council that unequivocally advocates on behalf of their citizens and businesses.”