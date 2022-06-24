Twinsburg Capt. Gina DeVito-Staub is poised to become Woodmere’s first female fire chief.
DeVito-Staub, who was nominated by Mayor Benjamin Holbert III for the position, will appear before the Woodmere Village Safety Committee of Council at 6 p.m. June 29 for an interview.
“Capt. DeVito-Staub emerged from a crowded field of applicants who applied for the top job in the fire division,” Holbert said in a news release. “She participated in a series of panel, and administrative interviews, and distinguished herself as a superb candidate to lead the Woodmere Village fire division.”
DeVito-Staub said in the release, “My strengths in the fire service are operational safety, emergency medical operations, teaching, emotional intelligence, and communications.”
The Village of Woodmere has 29 part-time firefighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians and fire inspectors.
Nationwide, female firefighters constitute about 8% of fire department hires, according to the release.
“It is my hope that Chief DeVito-Staub will inspire more women, and cultural minorities, to consider careers in fire suppression and emergency medicine,” Holbert said in the release.
If confirmed by village council, DeVito-Staub will join Police Chief Sheila Mason in heading the village’s safety forces. Mason is the first female police chief in Woodmere and has been with the department since June 2010.
DeVito-Staub has been employed with the Twinsburg Fire Department for 25 years and is licensed as a paramedic. She is also a fire officer with the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association. She is a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program and a member of the Summit County Hazardous Materials Team. Academically, DeVito-Staub holds a degree in biology from Hiram College and earned an MBA and Masters in Leadership from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. Ariz.
The interview will take place in executive session, according to the release.
Frank Consolo, Woodmere’s law director, told the Cleveland Jewish News June 23 interviews are routinely done in executive session.
“That is normal,” Consolo said. “Any type of employment or questioning for hiring is done in executive session. The mayor’s nominee has to be interviewed by council. ... It’s a hiring process.”
The meeting will be conducted via Zoom and/or in-person at Village Hall at 27899 Chagrin Blvd. To watch, visit bit.ly/3xRoAZM. To dial in by telephone, call 929 205 6099, meeting ID: 812 1476 7496 and enter passcode 457213 .