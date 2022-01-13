Highland Heights resident Ronald Friedberg received a guilty sentence Dec. 16, 2021, from Elyria Municipal Court in connection with his September 2021 arrest for solicitation as part of the statewide human trafficking sting, Operation Ohio Knows.
According to Laurel Hoover of the Elyria Municipal Court’s clerk of courts office, Friedberg was sentenced to 60 days in jail, which was reduced to four days served starting March 25. He was also given the option to perform 48 hours of community service by March 25, and if done by that date, “his four days of jail will be suspended,” she said.
“It’s pretty standard stuff,” Hoover told the Cleveland Jewish News.
He also has good behavior probation for one year, Hoover said.
Friedberg, 56, was one of 161 individuals arrested in Northeast Ohio as part of the sting from Sept. 24 to Oct. 4, 2021, including in Portage, Summit and Lorain counties. A partner and chair, surety and insurance at the Woodmere law firm Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis, Friedberg was placed on a leave of absence at the time of his arrest. According to managing partner Seth P. Briskin, Friedberg returned to his duties at the firm Jan. 3.
“Ron describes his time away from the firm as an opportunity for self-reflection and healing,” Briskin wrote the CJN in a Jan. 12 email. “He is committed to never repeating this behavior again.”
Thirteen other individuals were arrested along with Friedberg, including Elyria City Councilman Mark Jessie of Elyria, David Emmot of Elyria, Jamal Fahie of Cleveland, Kenneth Cain of Elyria, Dominick Scarpelli of Amherst, Guy Sapienza of Amherst, Vicente Criado Watanabe of Elyria, Michael Painter of Avon, Ronald Kucbel of Lorain, Donald Lowther of Castalia, Joel Hill of Wellington, Herbert Hagwood of Lorain and Maurice Bonner of Grafton.
The arrests were made in collaboration with the Elyria Police Department, the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office, Cuyahoga County Regional Human Trafficking Task Force and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. In addition to the 14 arrests, six potential female human trafficking victims were identified during the sting.