Woodmere Mayor Benjamin Holbert was named “Citizen of the Year” for the fourth district of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity at the 81st District Meeting held from April 29 through May 1 at the Cleveland Marriott East in Warrensville Heights.
Holbert will represent chapters in Ohio and West Virginia as the “Citizen of the Year” at the 83rd International Grand Conclave to be held July 22 to July 26 in Charlotte N.C. The fourth district is comprised of 36 chartered chapters on both the collegiate and graduate level. The criteria for “Citizen of the Year” are based on demonstrated vision, leadership and service to the community and each chapter is required to submit a nominee as a mandated charge of the fraternity, according to a news release.
Holbert was selected in part for his contributions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and he was featured in a public service announcement presented by the Cleveland CBS affiliate urging television viewers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Holbert is a former television reporter who won four local Emmy awards. He was re-elected mayor of Woodmere,without opposition during the November 2021 general election.
Holbert is an executive board member of the Cuyahoga County Mayors and City Managers Association, was selected for the Leadership Cleveland Class of 2020, appointed to the President’s Advisory Council at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike, and serves as an advisory board member for the B-Buzz Little League baseball organization. B-Buzz partners with the Cleveland Guardians to revive Little League baseball in the inner city.
He is a 42-year member of the fraternity, having served in numerous leadership roles. He joined the organization while attending Kent State University in 1980. He went on to earn a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of Phoenix in 2012.
Omega Psi Phi has 750 chapters worldwide and is the first predominantly African American fraternity founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 17, 1911.