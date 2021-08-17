Woodmere will officially open a newly constructed sidewalk on Brainard Road at 10 a.m. Aug. 20.
Residents will join village officials who will walk the expanse of the trail. The participants will head south on Brainard Road toward the Woodmere corporation line near Waterford Court and then walk back north toward Chagrin Boulevard.
In April, Woodmere Village Council unanimously passed an ordinance authorizing Mayor Benjamin Holbert to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The agreement provided the Village with a $215,000 grant and the ability to utilize another $50,000 from Cuyahoga County, according to a news release. The county money came through a community development block grant and the combined funding provided sufficient subsidy to totally pay for the sidewalk project.
TC Construction of Willoughby Hills built the 6-foot-wide sidewalk in July in less than one month. The walkway extends on Brainard Road from Chagrin Boulevard to the municipal boundary at Orange.
The Woodmere Police Department bicycle patrol will lead the processional on the ceremonial morning walk.
For more information on the event, contact the mayor’s office at info@woodmerevillage.com or 216-831-9511.