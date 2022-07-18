A project open house for The Element will be held between 5and 7 p.m. July 20 at Corky & Lenny’s at 27091 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere, allowing people to view plans and ask questions. A complimentary deli sandwich and desserts will be served, according to the news release.
The Element is a proposed $25-million private investment boutique 89-unit multi-family community complex, located near the corner of Chagrin Boulevard and Brainard Road in Woodmere. It is being developed by RHM Real Estate of Lyndhurst and Activity Capital of Woodmere.
To learn more, visit bit.ly/3PFX5Kd.