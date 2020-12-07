The special election to recall Woodmere Village Council president Jennifer Mitchell Earley and members Lisa Brockwell, Glenda Todd Miller and Craig Wade on Jan. 19 was canceled Dec. 7.
A residents’ group formed and led by attorney Rachel A. Kabb-Effron was spearheading the effort. Called Woodmere Project, the group said the four were responsible for the lack of a sidewalk on Brainard Road, an outdated website and other issues.
Earley said the recall issue was discussed during the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections board meeting Dec. 7.
The legality of the recall petitions submitted by Woodmere Project raised concerns, such as missing information, Earley told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Attempts to reach Kabb-Effron were unsuccessful.
This is a developing story.