The election to recall Woodmere Village council president Jennifer Mitchell Earley and council members Lisa A. Brockwell, Glenda Todd Miller and Craig D. Wade will be held Feb. 23. Each has served the village for up to two decades.
The special election is the result of a newly formed residents’ group, Woodmere Project, formed and led by attorney Rachel A. Kabb-Effron. She claims Earley, Brockwell, Miller and Wade are responsible for the village’s lack of a sidewalk on Brainard Road and an up-to-date website, she told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 18, 2020. She also said she believes the four council members have pitted old and new residents against each other.
Woodmere Project members submitted signed petitions to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections for a Jan. 19 special election to recall the four council members, but on Dec. 7, 2020, the board of elections discovered the submitted petitions did not meet the minimum number of required signatures that are needed for an election. The Jan. 19 election was then canceled due to insufficient petitions.
Woodmere Project corrected its error and submitted proper petitions to the board of elections. Village Council unanimously passed the motion during a rescheduled council meeting Jan. 13 to set the recall election date as Feb. 23.
According to the board of elections, voters will be asked to vote to recall each candidate or retain each in office.
The special election would cost Woodmere $2,500, Earley told the CJN Dec. 7, 2020.
The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Residents can also request absentee ballots by noon Feb. 20. Absentee votes must be mailed to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections by 12:01 a.m. on or before Feb. 22 to be received at the board of elections on or before March 5. Residents can also return absentee ballots in-person to the board of elections by 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
For more information about the special election and methods of voting, visit bit.ly/2M1Xmfi.