Woodmere will offer COVID-19 vaccinations through a clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. June 22 at Village Hall, 27899 Chagrin Blvd.
Made possible through a combined effort of the village of Woodmere, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and the Ohio National Guard, the clinic will provide Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for walk-in and scheduled inoculations.
Anyone age 12 and older can receive the first dose of the vaccine.
To register, visit bit.ly/3gbDqTv and search “Woodmere Village Hall” or the village’s ZIP code, “44122.” Appointments can also by calling 2-1-1 and registering with a United Way operator.
For questions, call 216-201-2000 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.