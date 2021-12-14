Woodmere Village Clerk Sheryl C. Blakemore, will preside over her final council meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 after more than 26 years in the position. The meeting will be held virtually at woodmerevillage.com.
Blakemore, 74, decided not to take out petitions for the November General Election, thus ending her run as council clerk.
Blakemore has witnessed numerous changes in the village, from four-hour in-person meetings in council chambers, to virtual sessions lasting about 60 minutes, and today, she chronicles the proceedings and meetings in the privacy of her home.
Blakemore served as clerk through the administration of Mayors Robert C. Rice, Yolanda Broadie, Charles E. Smith Jr., and currently Benjamin I. Holbert, III.
“She devoted herself to consistently carrying out her elected charge for Woodmere,” Holbert said in a news release. “Clerk Blakemore has been a colleague, an adviser and a friend.”
Blakemore also served as chair of the council educational board and adviser to the Woodmere Youth Group.
In 1960, the village population was 398. Blakemore’s family migrated to Woodmere in 1963 from Youngstown. By 1970, Woodmere’s population increased to 1,041 residents, which is Woodmere’s highest to date.
Blakemore graduated from Orange High School in 1965 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee State University in 1969. She earned a master’s in education from Marygrove College in Detroit. Blakemore’s father, Stanley H. Cleggett, was mayor of Woodmere from 1973 to 1975.
Blakemore was a teacher in the Cleveland Municipal School District at Washington Irving, Verda Brobst, Harvey Rice and Marion Sterling elementary schools.