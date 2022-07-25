Eton Chagrin Boulevard will host and Woodmere Village Safety Services will participate in the 39th annual National Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 2 at 28867 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere.
The child-friendly event, which is meant to heighten community awareness about criminal activity and illegal drug prevention, will include various activities. For example, Woodmere police, fire and emergency medical service personnel will display law enforcement equipment and share information about crime prevention techniques and the importance of home health and slip-fall safety. Aside from demonstrations, the village safety professionals will have giveaways for children. Police, fire and EMS are also collaborating with other agency partners to offer services and other material to those who attend the event.
“Woodmere Village is a safety community but the goal of this safety collaboration with Eton Mall is to engage our residents and visitors to generate support for and participation in, local anti-crime programs” Mayor Benjamin Holbert said in a news release. “Eton and (property developer) Stark Enterprises are an excellent community partner and we are looking forward to a fun and informative event.”