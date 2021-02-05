A third-party web vendor will post Woodmere Village Council meeting notices on Woodmere’s village website after a month of council struggling to solve an issue with improper council meeting notices.
In a press release sent Feb. 5, Mayor Benjamin Holbert announced he has engaged the services of marketing and public relations agency Touch Cleveland LLC to provide the schedule for all of Woodmere’s general and committee meetings for 2021 on a webpage on the village’s website.
Council was made aware of its lack of proper meeting notices when a resident emailed council members and council clerk Sheryl C. Blakemore prior to council’s virtual organizational, financial and legislation meeting Jan. 4. The resident pointed out that according to Woodmere’s charter, village council meeting notices are required to be posted at the bulletin board outside the village hall entrance in Woodmere, at the Cuyahoga County Public Library Orange branch in Pepper Pike and on the village website, where council updates haven’t been provided consistently in at least seven years.
When it was discovered Blakemore had been unable to post notice of the council’s meeting at the library – which has been closed aside from drive-thru access due to COVID-19 – and on the website, which Blakemore said she never had access to, council ended the ongoing meeting to prevent breaking the Ohio Open Meetings Act. Residents could take legal actions against Woodmere Council if it were to violate the meetings act.
At the rescheduled organizational meeting held before council’s general meeting Jan. 13, Holbert said the village website has been dormant since May 1, 2020, after council voted to suspend payments to the website vendor during a special meeting April 30, 2020.
Holbert reached out to a third party to post notice of the rescheduled organizational meeting. Then, council unanimously passed a motion Jan. 13 allowing meeting notices be posted on the village website and bulletin board for the rest of 2021, as has been done for years, said Frank Consolo, Woodmere law director.
“I had to find a trusted vendor, willing and capable of updating the village website without rendering the site inoperable,” Holbert said in the release. “If the website crashed, there is no telling when it could have been restored and what contractor would be willing to fix the broken site.”
Holbert suggested reaching out to the village’s website designer, Stephanie Gandy, but council denied the legislation.
Now, through the services of Touch Cleveland LLC, proper council meeting notice will be provided.
“The website is a critical utility for the village that can offer tremendous resources relative to COVID-19,” Holbert stated. “We want our communication plan to educate, attract businesses and present Woodmere as an inviting place for residents and guests. We have to find a way to work together for the greater good.”
Woodmere Village meeting notices can be accessed online at woodmerevillage.com.