World Market and buybuy BABY will soon open at Crocker Park in Westlake.
World Market provides unique, authentic and affordable items for home décor, home entertaining and gift giving. Its selection consists of handmade and one-of-a-kind products imported from across the globe, according to a news release.
“The additions of World Market and buybuy BABY to our phase three development will add a new experience for shoppers and visitors and help them find the unique products to fit their lifestyle,” said Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises, said in a news release. “Both stores have truly stood the test of time and continuously evolve with what their customers want and what fits our ever-changing lifestyles. We are so thrilled to welcome them to the Crocker Park family and complete our newest development within the lifestyle center where it really is all happening here!”
Jack Schwefel, CEO of Cost Plus World Market, said in the release, “We are very committed to bringing our customers the best possible brick and mortar shopping experience. Our customers love engaging in person with our unique mix of furniture, food, and gifts from around the world and as such we’re continuing plans to expand our store count and grow into new areas.”
buybuy BABY will be the first major specialty baby retailer on the west side of Cleveland. Its mission is to empower parents with the information and products they need to confidently prepare for, navigate and celebrate a joy-filled life with baby.
“As the leading baby specialty retailer in North America, we’re committed to providing inspiring, high-quality products, great value across our range, and convenient shopping services to make shopping for your family easy and worry-free,” John Hartmann, executive vice president and COO of Bed Bath & Beyond and president of buybuy BABY, said in the release. “We’re pleased to offer buy online pickup in store and curbside pickup, to make it safe, fast and easy for our new customers to shop confidently and look forward to joining the Westlake community to help local families prepare for every stage of babyhood.”