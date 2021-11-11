Milton Nadler had probably accumulated more stories by the time he was 30 years old than most people do in their lifetimes.
The New Jersey native, who lives at Menorah Park in Beachwood, spent four years in the First Army during World War II. According to his grandson and Solon native Barry Nadler, he was the second pair of American boots in the Auschwitz concentration camp during the war.
Barry Nadler said these stories and experiences weighed heavily on his grandfather. When Milton Nadler began opening up about his experiences as a soldier in World War II, Barry Nadler knew he had to record and treasure those memories. He also realized his grandfather needed to speak with someone who understood what he went through.
“Unfortunately, over 1,000 vets from WWII have died,” Barry Nadler said. “There’s not many left. And what got me started on this mission was when he said ‘there are stories I have that I need to get out to the world so this is not forgotten.’”
About one year ago, Barry Nadler reached out to U.S. Army recruiters in Euclid so they could hear his grandfather’s stories. He had to go up through the chain of command, all the way to the Ohio National Guard general in downtown Cleveland before they approved two active service military members to come to Menorah Park to speak with Milton Nadler.
About two months ago, that moment was able to happen. Milton Nadler, alongside fellow veteran and Menorah Park resident Marc Frisch, spoke to those two service members and shared their experiences.
Barry Nadler was also present with four generations of their family, including Milton Nadler’s great-granddaughters. He said the way veterans talk to each other is like an unspoken bond.
“And you’re never going to crack them,” Barry Nadler said. “Because it’s like sign language. You don’t understand it. If you weren’t there, you’re not going to understand.”
Jessica Pope, associate director of life enrichment at Menorah Park, said there are a few ways they planned to honor not just Nadler and Frisch, but all veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The independent and assisted living residents were scheduled to do things from brunch and entertainment with speakers to an outdoor parade. In the long-term care setting, because they are much more restricted due to COVID-19, they are individualizing the celebrations they are holding. Staff will be delivering cards and goodie bags one-by-one to each residents’ room.
Pope said many residents also share their stories with one another, adding photos to their veteran wall. Some of them may be having family over and some of them may even go out.
As for Milton Nadler, his grandson said speaking with those military members was a “bucket list” item for him. Barry Nadler said he feels he’s probably complacent and content with everything he has done.
“He got something off his chest that people want to hear about,” Barry Nadler said. “You can see his physical and mental status completely changed for the better, because he got something off his chest he was waiting for.”