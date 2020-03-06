Voting for the 38th World Zionist Congress elections where 15 diverse slates consisting of dozens of candidates running for 152 open U.S. delegate seats will end March 11. The elections are held in Jerusalem every five years and is the only democratically elected global Jewish forum, according to the American Zionist Movement website.

The First Zionist Congress was in 1897 and the current U.S. election is run by the American Zionist Movement through an area election committee under the rules of the World Zionist Organization.

U.S. elected delegates will join delegates from around the world Oct. 20 to Oct. 22 to make decisions regarding institutions to allocate about $1 billion annually to support Israel and international Jewish organizations, including the WZO, Keren Kayemet LeYisrael – Jewish National Fund and The Jewish Agency for Israel.

Among the Ohio candidates are:

Eretz Hakodesh

Adina Fink of Beachwood

Shoshana Jacobs of Cleveland

Avigail Spetner of Cincinnati

Vote Reform

Dr. Tom Abelson, past president of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood

Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple

Mauri Willis of Cincinnati

Orthodox Israel Coalition

Rabbi Binny Blau of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood

Yael Blau of Beachwood

Rabbi Avrohom Drandoff, head of school at Columbus Torah Academy in Columbus

Rabbi Ezra Goldschmiedt of Congregation Sha’arei Torah in Cincinnati

Rabbi Avery Joel, head of school at Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood

Eliav Sharvit of Beachwood

Rabbi Aryeh Spiegler of Beachwood

Rabbi Howard Zack of Congregation Torat Emet in Bexley

Rabbi Yehuda Chanales of Beachwood, director of educational advancement at Fuchs Mizrachi School

Ilka Gordon of Beachwood

Aviva Klein of Beachwood

Miriam Pincus of Beachwood

MERCAZ USA

Stephen Stein, cantor emeritus of Beth El Congregation in Akron

Tom Sudow of Shaker Heights

Herut Zionists

Fred Taub of Cleveland Heights

LaTovah Tye

Zionist Organization of America Coalition

Mikhail Alterman of Beachwood

Beverly Goldstein of Beachwood

Michael Goldstein of Beachwood

Americans4Israel

Robert Goldberg of Lyndhurst

Michael Siegal of Beachwood

Kol Yisrael

Mikayla Harf of Beachwood

Voters must be Jewish, at least 18 years old as of June 30, 2020, a permanent U.S. citizen and had not voted in the March 2 Knesset election. Voting is done online by registering at bit.ly/3csmoMZ. A registration fee of $7.50 will be charged for those 26 and older or $5 for those under 26. Additional information including platform statements and delegate candidates can be found at azm.org/elections.

