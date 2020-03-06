Voting for the 38th World Zionist Congress elections where 15 diverse slates consisting of dozens of candidates running for 152 open U.S. delegate seats will end March 11. The elections are held in Jerusalem every five years and is the only democratically elected global Jewish forum, according to the American Zionist Movement website.
The First Zionist Congress was in 1897 and the current U.S. election is run by the American Zionist Movement through an area election committee under the rules of the World Zionist Organization.
U.S. elected delegates will join delegates from around the world Oct. 20 to Oct. 22 to make decisions regarding institutions to allocate about $1 billion annually to support Israel and international Jewish organizations, including the WZO, Keren Kayemet LeYisrael – Jewish National Fund and The Jewish Agency for Israel.
Among the Ohio candidates are:
Eretz Hakodesh
Adina Fink of Beachwood
Shoshana Jacobs of Cleveland
Avigail Spetner of Cincinnati
Vote Reform
Dr. Tom Abelson, past president of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood
Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple
Mauri Willis of Cincinnati
Orthodox Israel Coalition
Rabbi Binny Blau of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood
Yael Blau of Beachwood
Rabbi Avrohom Drandoff, head of school at Columbus Torah Academy in Columbus
Rabbi Ezra Goldschmiedt of Congregation Sha’arei Torah in Cincinnati
Rabbi Avery Joel, head of school at Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood
Eliav Sharvit of Beachwood
Rabbi Aryeh Spiegler of Beachwood
Rabbi Howard Zack of Congregation Torat Emet in Bexley
Rabbi Yehuda Chanales of Beachwood, director of educational advancement at Fuchs Mizrachi School
Ilka Gordon of Beachwood
Aviva Klein of Beachwood
Miriam Pincus of Beachwood
MERCAZ USA
Stephen Stein, cantor emeritus of Beth El Congregation in Akron
Tom Sudow of Shaker Heights
Herut Zionists
Fred Taub of Cleveland Heights
LaTovah Tye
Zionist Organization of America Coalition
Mikhail Alterman of Beachwood
Beverly Goldstein of Beachwood
Michael Goldstein of Beachwood
Americans4Israel
Robert Goldberg of Lyndhurst
Michael Siegal of Beachwood
Kol Yisrael
Mikayla Harf of Beachwood
Voters must be Jewish, at least 18 years old as of June 30, 2020, a permanent U.S. citizen and had not voted in the March 2 Knesset election. Voting is done online by registering at bit.ly/3csmoMZ. A registration fee of $7.50 will be charged for those 26 and older or $5 for those under 26. Additional information including platform statements and delegate candidates can be found at azm.org/elections.