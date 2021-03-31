Education has always been Susan Wyner’s greatest mission in life.
She served as B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s education director for more than 20 years and United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism’s director of learning enrichment, but Wyner’s longest education effort continues into her retirement.
This year, Wyner commemorated 25 years of leading a Torah study for adults at B’nai Jeshurun in Pepper Pike – an unexpected anniversary even Wyner had no idea she had reached until Rabbi Stephen Weiss broke the news.
“It took me by surprise,” said Wyner, a resident of Pepper Pike. “Twenty-five years goes by very, very quickly, especially when you’re having fun.”
The Torah study came about when a group of women wanting to improve their Hebrew to keep up with their studying children asked Wyner if she would be willing to help them improve their Hebrew skills. The class’ initial task of improving adults’ Hebrew decoding abilities and siddur knowledge developed into an hourlong, weekly session that dives into each line of the Torah in both Hebrew and English.
“I see myself as a facilitator of learning, and so what I try to do each week is prepare some good questions that I can ask in order to get a conversation going,” Wyner said. “We’re always striving to understand what the ancient world was trying to teach and then bring it up to the 21st century and what we can learn from it.”
It’s greatly due to her diverse group of about 20 students that Wyner achieved this milestone, she said.
Because the originally in-person class shifted to Zoom with the onset of COVID-19 and participants don’t have to be members of B’nai Jeshurun, Wyner’s students tune in from across the globe and have many different careers. Wyner even had a Russian student call in at one point.
“One of the things our tradition teaches us is more than from scholars and our colleagues but from our students is who we learn the most from,” Wyner said. “These are people really committed to lifelong learning. My favorite part of doing all of this is those connections that we’re making with each other. It’s a real community.”
Four of the students have been with the class since its start, and many of the “newer” students have been with the study for at least 14 years.
Cleveland Heights resident Laura Bennett is one of the class’ first members, and she attributes her 25-year Hebrew and Torah education to Wyner’s ability to encourage thought-provoking discussions.
“Sue Wyner is a great facilitator, and she listens and tries to pull out from us what we’re thinking and what our interpretations are of a particular verse,” said Bennett, a lifelong member of B’nai Jeshurun. “(The other original members and I) have enjoyed the study and the discussions. That’s been a great piece of that, just being together and studying as adults.”
Hitting the 25-year anniversary means so much more to Wyner than just some passage of time. The achievement symbolizes lifelong learning and Wyner’s continued ability to increase her knowledge with her students.
“The opportunity to both teach and study Torah is an opportunity for more learning,” Wyner said. “Some of it is studying what other rabbis have gotten out of the Torah reading and some of it are just new ideas that I’ve never thought of before.”
After about 10 years of lessons, the class is finally on the last chapter of the Torah. Wyner and her students decided to turn the class into a Bible study and start the Book of Joshua once the Torah reading is complete.
Bennett looks forward to the future of the study’s lessons as she sees many more years of participating in the class.
“It’s a priority in my week to try to keep that time free and for me to be a part of discussions,” Bennett said. “I always enjoy it. I enjoy seeing the other regulars in the group and always find it interesting to be learning and finding new things to discuss.”
Wyner is also one of the volunteer teachers for B’nai Jeshurun’s “Starbucks, Bread and Torah Online” from 9 to 10 a.m. on Shabbat, as well as an instructor a part of the synagogue’s Tikkun Leil Shavuot program.
“As an educator, just the opportunity to keep on being involved in this cycle of learning is very special, and I really feel privileged that through B’nai Jeshurun, I get that opportunity to do it,” Wyner said.