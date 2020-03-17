Yael Dadoun will join The Temple-The Tifereth Israel in Beachwood as assistant rabbi, effective July 1.
Dadoun is completing her final year of rabbinical school at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati and will be ordained in May.
Prior to earning her Religious Jewish Educator certification from the Association of Reform Jewish Educators in 2019, Dadoun was the director of education at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach for three years.
Dadoun will relocate from Cincinnati with her husband, Joe Naroditsky, and their young son, Micah.
“My husband, Joe, my son Micah, and I are so excited to join The Temple-Tifereth Israel congregation,” Dadoun said in a news release. “We look forward to learning from one another, being part of the community, and creating meaningful moments together.”