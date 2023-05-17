Sarah Yaffe Alevsky will be the next executive director of the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry, effective Aug. 1.
Its current director, Devorah Alevsky, will shift her role to director emeritus.
In her new role, Yaffe Alevsky will be responsible for the overall management of the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry, including administration, fundraising and programming.
“Sarah brings new energy, talent and creativity to everything she does, and I am certain the Kosher Food Pantry will reach new heights under her leadership,” Devorah Alevsky said in a news release. “I know my parents are smiling down on us seeing that their work will continue in the loving hands of the family’s next generation.”
Yaffe Alevsky runs Chabad Family Programs of the West Side in New York City with her husband, Rabbi Chayim B. Alevsky. She is also on several steering committees for ntional organizations, including the Ckids Network and the International Conference of Chabad Women Emissaries. She also serves on the advisory board of the Lubavitch International Magazine and is a Jewish education consultant.
“I look forward to continuing and expanding the important work of the Pantry and engaging with the fabulous team that provides physical and spiritual nourishment to our community’s most vulnerable,” Yaffe Alevsky said in the release.
The Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry is a partner of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Hunger Network. It is recognized as one of the busiest food relief agencies in Northeast Ohio, with volunteers packing over 650 bags of fruits, vegetables, dry goods, pantry staples and eggs each week. These bags are distributed through a weekly drive-thru pick-up by families and door-to-door deliveries to seniors in low income apartment buildings, according to the release. The pantry serves nearly 6,000 people each month.