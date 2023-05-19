Ayala Bennett’s family vacation to Florida during winter break in January almost turned tragic when her little sister, 4-year-old Abigail, was found floating face down and unresponsive in a backyard pool.
Two weeks earlier, 15-year-old Ayala of University Heights completed an American Red Cross lifeguarding, first aid and CPR class as part of her 10th-grade studies at Beatrice Stone Yavne High School in Beachwood. The class was taught by Cleveland Heights resident Shira Goldsmith of Goldsmith Swim School. Remembering what she learned, Ayala sprung into action – performing CPR for five minutes and ultimately saving Abigail’s life.
For her heroic actions, Ayala was honored by the American Red Cross of Northern Ohio on May 15 with a Certificate of Merit – the organization’s highest award given to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross course. Goldsmith also received the Red Cross’ Lifesaving Instructor Award, one of the highest awards given to Red Cross instructors that teach the skills required to save lives.
Presented by Red Cross regional CEO Mike Parks at the Red Cross in Cleveland, the certificates are signed by President Joe Biden, who serves as the honorary chairman of the Red Cross.
“Ayala rescued Abigail from the pool and performed lifesaving CPR to revive her,” Parks said. “This lifesaving action occurred just two weeks after Ayala had completed a Red Cross-certified lifeguarding course at her school, Yavne High School, in Beachwood. ... You actually exemplify the mission of the Red Cross to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies.”
Ayala shared she wasn’t outside when her sister was drowning. Once Abigail was discovered to be unconscious, someone went to get Ayala, knowing the training she completed just weeks prior.
“I don’t think anything was going through my mind, I just knew I had to do it,” she said. “I felt very comfortable. I never thought I would actually have to do it, but I had to use (these skills) only two weeks after I learned them. You can really save a life, especially when it’s someone so close to you, like my little sister. It’s just really important.”
In commending Goldstein for her efforts to teach these skills, Parks recognized that Red Cross instructors “are those people who get so little recognition.”
“So, it’s a pleasure to be able to do that this morning because you’re actually paying it forward by helping folks like Ayala do the things she does,” he said. “It takes special people to step up in moments like this, and those people are very rare. Ayala, you’re one of those people who have the courage to step up and do what you’ve done.”
Goldstein told the Cleveland Jewish News May 14 that Yavne only just began offering the Red Cross course this year. She said she was inspired to get involved to help more women and girls get certified. She offers the course, as well as her swim lessons, at her home.
“It’s definitely a big issue overall for those of us that swim in separate gender environments,” Goldstein said. “It tends to be harder for girls to get certified. This is the first year the school has offered it, but overall, it’s just to improve water safety in the community. I specifically saw this trend of people swimming in unsupervised pools and knew there was a better way. The more training, the better.”
Learning the course already helped save someone was “very emotional,” Goldstein said.
“Part of why it was so emotional is that this almost didn’t happen,” she said. “We weren’t running on schedule, but the girls wanted to finish, so I pushed myself. There was this huge pressure because the girls wanted to be done before winter break so they could apply for camp jobs and be ready for the summer. It’s clear now why I pushed myself. So, it’s definitely very emotional and satisfying.”
Adding that she has “a reputation” with parents for pushing her students “hard,” Goldstein said it’s all to make sure their timing is right and their form is perfect.
“This is why we keep practicing until they get it perfect,” she said. “It’s life or death. This is why lifeguarding has to be taken seriously.”
Drowning is one of the leading causes of childhood death, claiming more children ages 1 to 4 than any other cause of death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
With how easy and cheap it is to get a pool these days, Goldstein said she hopes the honor brings attention to the need for more widespread first aid and CPR training.
“The weather is getting warmer, and people can just get a little pool from Walmart for $200,” she said. “Some of these parents supervising these pools don’t even know how to swim themselves. So, it’s much more important to have as many people as possible trained so we don’t get into so many dangerous situations.”