Beatrice Stone Yavne High School’s ninth grade STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics, students won two awards from the national Center for Initiatives in Jewish Education’s Innovation Day STEM Competition.
During a May 18 Zoom competition with other schools across the country, Yavne students Yitty Cohen, Malky Gutman and Aura Nahon took the prize for their invention called D.O.F., a smoke alarm that not only emits a sound and a light, but also opens a door when it senses smoke.
On May 23, Devora Bernstein, Rina Bulua, Shira Katz, Michal Kutoff, Chayala Maimon and Rochella Strulowicz traveled to the American Dream Mall in New Jersey to compete with 36 other schools and 412 unique inventions.
The students took first place in the Engineering for Children category for their invention, Rock-A-Baby, a device that hooks to a stroller and, using a noise sensor, begins to gently rock the stroller when a baby cries, according to a news release.
They successfully completed the project, which involved learning the code necessary to program the Arduino to react properly to various stimuli, building a working prototype using TinkerCad and a 3D printer, creating an offline PowerPoint “website” to promote their product, and a display board explaining their process, flow chart, code and research, the release stated. The students then presented the project to a panel of judges.
“It is a testament to the commitment of our school community, the administration, and the students to upholding our values and our mesora while also striving for high academic achievement,” the release stated.
Yavne High School in Beachwood, a division of the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, also hosted a STEM Fair for parents and families to view student innovation and projects.