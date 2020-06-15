Children in Beachwood, Cleveland Heights, Wickliffe and University Heights received free ice cream sandwiches June 12 as staff from Yeshiva Derech Hatorah drove through neighborhoods offering the treats.

There was no specific precipitating event for the pre-Shabbos treat – just that families and children might appreciate the lift.

The school ordered 2,500 kosher Kol Yisroel ice cream sandwiches from New York City and started deliveries to Wickliffe at 9:30 a.m. from the Taylor Road campus of the Cleveland Heights Jewish day school.

The truck returned to restock later that morning and delivered in the eastern suburbs afterward, this time trailing a parent who sang from the back of a pickup truck and called out to families to get free ice cream.

Rabbi Sender Stoll, the school’s development director, said the frozen treats were free to all – not just students – although families of Yeshiva Derech Hatorah got a bit of an advance warning the night before through an email.

“It’s still not the same it used to be,” said Stoll, referring to life during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s a little bit harder, and this was just one way to bring some cheer to everybody. … It was very rewarding.”