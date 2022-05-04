Yeshiva Derech Hatorah in Cleveland Heights will hold its “Generation 2 Generation” annual dinner May 15 at Embassy Suites Rockside at 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd. in Independence.
The event will begin with a reception at 6:30 p.m., and a program at 7:45 – one that pays tribute to the late Mendy R. Klein, who died in May 2018. The son of Holocaust survivors, Klein was described by many as a philanthropic “giant,” known for his generosity, kindness and compassion.
In 2015, Klein saved Yeshiva Derech HaTorah, then called Mosdos Ohr HaTorah, when it was $14 million deep in debt. In honor of Klein’s support of the school, YDT will add the name “Tiferes Menachem Moshe,” or “Glory of Menachem Moshe,” to the school, according to Rabbi Sender Stoll, the school’s director of development.
“Mendy Klein was instrumental in the creation of YDT and its current success,” he told the CJN in an email. “Adding this title is really befitting. I’m looking forward to our annual dinner, as an event where the YDT family and friends show their appreciation and commitment to the dedicated staff for ensuring the success of the next generation.”
The event is also part of the school’s annual campaign, which has a goal of $600,000. Starting at 10 a.m. May 10, the rayze.it campaign will run for 36 hours. All donations will be doubled. Donations to this campaign can be made to rayze.it/g2g.
For more information and how to attend, email dinner@ydtcleveland.org.