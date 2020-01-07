Derech Yeshiva Hatorah of Cleveland Heights will honor recognize Rabbi Shlomo Elbaum and Rabbi Tanchum White at its annual dinner at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 12 at Young Israel at Greater Cleveland, 2463 S. Green Road in Beachwood. The program will begin at 7:15. followed by a dessert reception at 8.
Elbaum has taught 34 years of Talmud, with his impact of a mechaneich spanning three generations and will be carried on eternally, according to a news release.
For more than 30 years, White has given his students a lifelong love for learning Torah, according to the news release.
Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at dinner@ydtcleveland.org or by calling 216-382-6248.