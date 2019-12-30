Yeshiva High School of Cleveland, a small Orthodox boys school in Beachwood, plans to double its enrollment by adding dormitory space for up to 24 boys beginning in the 2020-21 school year.

The high school, founded in 2014 to address a gap in high school programs in the Orthodox community, has 15 students and plans to expand to up to about 30. It is housed in the former Cleveland Hebrew Schools Beachwood branch building at 25400 Fairmount Blvd. The buiding is owned by by Cleveland Herbrew Schools and Institute in Cleveland.

Rabbi Yeshai Kutoff told the Beachwood planning and zoning commission the school’s model – including responsible use of technology, Advanced Placement classes, active involvement in sports through BBYO and a casual dress code – has caught on.

“A couple years ago, word started getting out about what’s going on over here,” Kutoff said at the Dec. 12 planning and zoning commission meeting, where he presented plans for the dormitory space. “And the phone started ringing a lot. And people started applying from all over.”

The school already has out-of-state and international students.

Need for dormitory space

“We’ve been limited to taking in students that have some sort of connection to Cleveland, family, friends, you know, some sort of support system here because we don’t have dormitory space and, but the phone keeps on ringing,” he said.

He said there have been applicants from California, Florida, Missouri and Washington who don’t meet the school’s criteria. However, students from out of town tend to excel at the school, he said.

“They’re enrolled in college flex credits, AP courses, on a much higher percentage than our local students,” he said. “They demand more professionalism from us because the, I suppose, market out there is bigger. So we’ve really risen to the expectations of the attention that we’ve been getting from around the country. Last, a lot of times it boils down to dollars and cents. Out-of-state students do pay full tuition.”

Out-of-state tuition totaling $180,000 makes up 48% of the 2019-20 school year budget of $375,000, according to a pie chart Kutoff showed during his presentation.

Kutoff spoke of the school’s niche.

“In the Orthodox community, a yeshiva system that is not solely focused on Judaic studies and rabbinical training with maybe like a token amount of time given to Judaic studies is a really novel concept,” he said. “It just doesn’t exist. We’re focusing on academics. We’re focusing on being part of the community, but in a way that you’re comfortable with. … It sounds simple, but … it is a novel concept in the Jewish Orthodox educational world.”

Renovation details

Kutoff said that two adults will be on site overnight. They will be housed on the school’s first floor. The dormitory rooms will have closets and study tables. The students will be housed in the basement in four rooms with six beds each. Windows in the bedrooms will be converted to doors leading outside, exceeding the requirements for egress, said architect Ronald Kluchin of Ronald Kluchin Architects Inc. of Beachwood.

The two-story building has 7,000 square feet on each floor.

The basement renovation will also include the addition of a kitchenette, lounge and multi-purpose room along with the conversion of the existing girls’ bathroom into a showering area.

Renovations will also include updated fire safety and suppression systems.

Kutoff said the school has 61 parking spaces and that, since students aren’t allowed to drive, no new parking spaces will be needed.

Overnight supervision

He said overnight students will be subject to a 10:30 p.m. curfew and a midnight lights-out policy. He said supervisors will be “in their mid-20s with counselor-type skills and it would be two gentlemen that would stay every night and take care of the supervision.”

A basketball court will be relocated from one side of the building to another so as not to disturb residents of an adjacent apartment building. In addition, Kutoff said the school would limit use of outdoor basketball games at night.

On Jewish holidays, the school closes and students go home.

On weekends, he said, students travel to Canton.

“The largest pork distributor in the region is also an Orthodox Jew in Canton, Ohio,” he said. “And he’s a very big supporter of our school. And he takes us in every weekend. We bus the guys down, our ninth-grade Judaic studies instructor is a Shabbos rabbi in the synagogue in Canton. … Sundays we have classes ‘til 12 and then we go out on activities. We have electives on Sundays. We have music. We have martial arts. … Sometimes we have some outdoor mechanics or woodworking activities.”

Conditions of construction

The planning and zoning commission placed conditions on its approval to extend an existing nonconforming use, including limiting the number of students to be housed at 24, requiring there to be two adult supervisors on site when dormitory rooms are in use; barring students from having vehicles on site; that there be no exterior modifications to the building; that the fire suppression and safety systems must be reviewed and updated; and that there be no expansion of the kitchen facilities without approval of the planning and zoning commission. In addition, the planning and zoning commission asked the school to replace two nonconforming, free-standing signs on the property in lieu of a single conforming free-standing sign.

The vote was 5-0 to approve the extension of the use.

Voting in favor were chairman Orry Jacobs, board members Craig Cohen, Rochelle Hecht and Eric Tannenbaum, as well as Justin Berns, acting an alternate for Beachwood City Council representative James Pasch.

Two people were absent: Mayor Martin S. Horwitz and board member Bryan Zabell.