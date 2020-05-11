Yeshiva High School is pivoting its Lag b’Omer celebration from an outdoor community celebration to a drive-thru pickup of grilled hot dogs, potato chips and water bottles and a three-hour bonfire May 12.
The event takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. People with last names A-K are invited to come from 5 to 5:30 p.m. and those with last names of L-Z are invited to come through from 5:30 to 6 p.m. At 6 p.m., it will be open arrival.
Rabbi Yeshai Kutoff, head of school, said he thought carefully about how to safely hold the event this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and requested permission from Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz and consulted with the Beachwood police and fire departments.
In preparation for the event, Kutoff ordered 1,500 hot dogs and more than 35 cases of potato chips.
“It’s normally people come and spend all afternoon with us,” Kutoff told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Now, they’re going to spend 10 to 30 seconds.”
Kutoff received a donation to pay for much of the event, but he will be seeking additional donations to help defray costs, although the meals are being given out for free.
In past years, the school’s outdoor celebration has included tents, carnival games and a brief bonfire.
Fewer than 10 masked and gloved students and staff will cook the hot dogs, tend to the fire and deliver boxed meals to people who will be asked to remain in their cars.
This year, the bonfire will last for three hours to accommodate the parade of traffic expected to pull through loop and parking lot at the school at 24500 Fairmount Blvd.
“For the past bunch of years, we’ve been clocking 500 people in the course of the afternoon,” said Kutoff, who added that this will be the school’s eighth event celebrating Lag b’Omer.
The festival coinciding with the 18th of Iyar and the 33rd day of the Omer – the days between Passover and Shavuot – allows a relaxation of some of the mourning practices that mark the period. It is a day when typically weddings take place, haircuts happen, and celebrations include bonfires and barbecues.