A 19-year-old University Heights man was killed outside a yeshiva Aug. 18 in Denver.
Sources told the Cleveland Jewish News the man’s name is Shmuel Silverberg, the son of Dena and Mordechai Silverberg.
The shooting took place early in the morning outside Yeshiva Toras Chaim at 1555 Stuart St., according to Yeshiva World News.
YWN reported a vehicle drove up, opened fire and immediately left the area. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, YWN reported.
Police are investigating the incident to see if it was a targeted attack, but are also looking into two other shootings of people who are not Jewish around the same time, according to YWN.
This is a developing story.