Shaker Heights Public Library has been selected for the Yiddish Book Center’s “Coming to America” Reading Groups for Public Libraries program.
“Coming to America” is a reading and discussion program to engage teens and adults in thinking about the experience of immigrants encountering America. The reading groups will introduce libraries and the public to Yiddish literature in translation within the context of the broader experience of immigrants adjusting to life in the United States.
The program will feature Yiddish literature in translation that explores questions of identity, assimilation, language, cuisine, and generational change, presenting American identity as an ongoing conversation, a give and take between insiders and outsiders. Each library’s reading group will compare works written in Yiddish in the early 20th century to works by contemporary immigrant writers.
Those interested in participating are asked to register pick up a copy of the book one month before each discussion at Bertram Woods, 20600 Fayette Road, Shaker Heights. The library can be reached at 216-991-2421.Teens 16 to 19 years old and adults are invited to take part.
• 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 16: “Motl the Cantor’s Son” by Sholem Aleichem
• 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 27: “Enemies, A Love Story” by Isaac Bashevis Singer
• 7 to 8:30 p.m., May 27: “A Jewish Refugee in New York” by Kadia Molodowsky
• 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 22: “The Leavers” by Lisa Ko
“We were thrilled to receive 95 applications from libraries in 30 states and to see applicants ranging from large libraries in major cities to small libraries in rural communities,” Susan Bronson, executive director of the Yiddish Book Center, stated in a news release. “The strong response to this program illustrates the interest in fostering deep conversations about the immigrant experience in America.”
The Yiddish Book Center provided each library with copies of the selected translations for each member of the reading group, as well as discussion and resource guides.
Rachel Wilhoyte, adult services librarian, will lead the book discussions at the Bertram Woods Branch of the Shaker Library. The first three books were selected by the Yiddish Book Center. Wilhoyte selected “The Leavers” by Lisa Ko. In addition to the discussions, the library will host the Workman’s Circle Klezmer Band, a musical group committed to the promotion of Jewish culture and social justice.
The project is being presented as part of the Yiddish Book Center’s Decade of Discovery and will launch in 2020 in conjunction with its 40th anniversary.
The Yiddish Book Center is a nonprofit organization working to recover, celebrate, and regenerate Yiddish and modern Jewish literature and culture.
The million books recovered by the Yiddish Book Center represent Jews’ first sustained literary and cultural encounters with the modern world. They are a window on the past thousand years of Jewish history, a precursor of modern Jewish writing in English, Hebrew, and other languages, and a springboard for new creativity. Since its founding in 1980, we have launched a wide range of bibliographic, educational, and cultural programs to share these treasures with the wider world.
In 2014, the Yiddish Book Center was awarded a National Medal for Museums and Libraries, the nation’s highest medal conferred on a museum or library, at a White House ceremony.