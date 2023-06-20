The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Young Leadership Division kicked off the summer with its annual Summer Soiree June 15 at Pins Mechanical Co. in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland.
Prior to the nearly 170 attendees arrival at Pins, about 30 individuals attended a New-ish and Jew-ish ice cream social across the street at Mitchell’s Ice Cream hosted by the Federation and jHUB.
“This is one of the biggest events of the year,” Mark Collins, event co-host, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It’s an opportunity to just get all the Cleveland Jewish community young professionals, the age range we’re looking for, bring them together, get them to meet, get them to greet.”
He said the New-ish and Jew-ish event is an opportunity for those who are new to Cleveland or those looking for a way to connect to meet and engage with a small group before the big event. He recognized the difficulty for many to meet people during the COVID-19 pandemic, and events like these allow people to connect.
“Especially New-ish and Jew-ish, we’re bringing people in from outside the community to be a part of the community, and it allows them to meet similar people from different sorts of walks of life to be able to connect under the Jewish canopy,” Collins said.
He speaks from his experience of finding a close group of friends from getting involved and attending events. When the summer soiree returned in-person last year, it was one of the first events Collins attended after moving to Cleveland from Australia.
Amy Rosen, Michelle Newman, Bretton Keenan, Jacob Hassan, Annie Cohen and Elianna Miller
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Igor Tutelman and Julia Miozzi
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Kyle and Geralda Simko with Dan Arnold
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Trev Stein and Jonah Ross
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum, from left, Bretton Keenan and Hannah Firestone during the New-ish and Jew-ish ice cream social at Mitchell’s Ice Cream.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Yehudis Keller, Mark Korinets, Annie Goodman and Julia Feinstein
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Attendees at the New-ish and Jew-ish ice cream social watch the ice cream being made at Mitchell’s Ice Cream.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Mckenna Ludrosky, Lena Bando, Larissa Fogle and Elizabeth Stilson
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Mark Korinets, Yehudis Keller, Ruthy and Israel Lichtenstein
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Ruthy and Israel Lichtenstein
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Margo Uhrman, Roee Perry and co-host Joe Hendlin
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Sam Spiegle, Daniel Bobrow and Aidan Bobrow
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Israel and Ruthy Lichtenstein, Alex Szaruga, Helena Bondar, Mark Kun and Jacyln Szaruga
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Alison Brandon, Jillian Nataupsky, Mandy Marton and Yael Herooty
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Adam and Erica Hirsh
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Suzanne Berman, Ezra Kone and Victoria Cohen
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Jacyln Szaruga, Annamarie Habusta, Bella Genise and Elena Kessler
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Lauren Walters, Itay Margalit and David Utis
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Attendees enjoy kosher food while they mingle and play games.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Brian Friedman and Julia DiBaggio
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Julia DiBaggio plays duckpin bowling with Brian Friedman.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Victoria Cohen, Bretton Keenan, Arianna Koufman, Amy Rosen and Jonah Firestone
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Joshua Ungar and Jonah Ross
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Kyle Harris plays duckpin bowling with Katie Ridenour.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Zevi and Liz Kershner, Itay Margalit, Rotem Yerushalmi, Jackson Goldberg and co-host Mark Collins
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
While attendees were able to enjoy the games, food and drinks at Pins Mechanical Co., they could also take photographs using Polaroid cameras or pick out a sticker that speaks to them and could be used as a conversation starter.
“It’s all about allowing people to find their subgroup of people,” he said. “And I think we’re very lucky, we have a beautiful, amazing community here.”