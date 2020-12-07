The YMCA of Greater Cleveland has entered into a service agreement between its Hillcrest Family YMCA and the city of South Euclid/South Euclid MyCom youth services division.
According to a news release, through the agreement, the Hillcrest Family YMCA will provide small, in-person groups for students learning together with the help of an in-person tutor or teacher to supplement virtual learning, according to a news release. The Y will supervise students while they are participating in official academic virtual learning as designed by the South Euclid Lyndhurst School District. The Y will also offer enrichment services when students are not participating in official school. The initiative intends to support student learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are delighted to provide our expertise and facilities in support of student learning in the South Euclid Lyndhurst School District,” said Chris Scheuer, district executive at the YMCA of Greater Cleveland, in the release. “We will help students stay focused and on-task while engaging in remote learning, without missing out on the social enrichment, peer interaction and physical activity for which the Y is known.”
According to the release, South Euclid MyCom works to connect youth to community-based quality programming and services to help them become young adults that are able to navigate and give back to their communities as productive citizens.